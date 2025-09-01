Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,735,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,432,680,000 after purchasing an additional 238,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.42.

ADBE stock opened at $356.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

