Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 3.6%

AVGO opened at $297.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.66.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.