First Manhattan CO. LLC. Decreases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $37,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 19.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:GE opened at $275.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.98. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $281.50.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

