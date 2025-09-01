First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,578 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas raised its position in shares of Adobe by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 24,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.42.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $356.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

