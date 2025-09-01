First Financial Bankshares Inc Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $162.63 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The firm has a market cap of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

