Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,933,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $396,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $206.09 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

