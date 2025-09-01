Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,520 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $356.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.