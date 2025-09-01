First Financial Bankshares Inc Grows Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5,401.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $225.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87. The company has a market cap of $634.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

