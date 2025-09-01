Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Acquired by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.2% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned 0.10% of Blackstone worth $101,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $5,654,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 63,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $171.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.64. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

In other Blackstone news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 54,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

