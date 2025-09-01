KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Approximately 209,436,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 46,739,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Up 8.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.30 million, a P/E ratio of -915.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.18.

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KEFI Gold and Copper Plc will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

