Jupiter Mines Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:JMS)

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 319.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Jupiter Mines Stock Performance

About Jupiter Mines

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

