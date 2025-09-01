Metavasi Capital LP Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.6% of Metavasi Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $318.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $228.52 and a 12 month high of $318.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

