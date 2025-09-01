Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,873 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $773.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

