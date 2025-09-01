Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.7% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $1,722,584,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $138.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.