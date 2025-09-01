First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 104 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

First Financial Bankshares Inc lowered its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $84,805,950.24. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,889 shares of company stock worth $17,257,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $872.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $959.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $905.02 and a 200-day moving average of $790.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 target price (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

