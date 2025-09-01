American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 91,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 132,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $203.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.34. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

