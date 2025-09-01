Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.87.

NYSE DE opened at $478.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $376.95 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.03 and its 200-day moving average is $491.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

