GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 95,238 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 278.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Airbnb by 86.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,026 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Airbnb by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 74.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,251 shares during the period. Finally, Consulta Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,325,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $130.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average is $130.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $74,976.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 202,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,669.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880.40. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440,546 shares of company stock valued at $191,913,918. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

