Durable Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 211,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 326.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 56.1% during the first quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $536,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,087.68. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total value of $4,352,598.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,547.20. This trade represents a 47.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,851 shares of company stock worth $7,361,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLUT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $353.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.70.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLUT opened at $307.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.72 and a 200-day moving average of $263.11. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

