Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $14,556,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $15,916,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.48 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

