1248 Management LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

1248 Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,955 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of 1248 Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $93.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.