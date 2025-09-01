1248 Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

1248 Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 543.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

