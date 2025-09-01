Harris Associates L P Sells 380,704 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Harris Associates L P lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 380,704 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $154,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.04.

Oracle Trading Down 6.0%

NYSE ORCL opened at $225.97 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a market cap of $634.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.