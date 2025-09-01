Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $210,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7%

NKE opened at $77.34 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.