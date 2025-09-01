1248 Management LLC Invests $130,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,896 shares of company stock worth $13,603,438 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $493.05 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

