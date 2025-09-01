Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

