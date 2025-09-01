Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 247 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 460,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,077,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $148.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.73.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

