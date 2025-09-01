Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,338,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $337,299.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,001.74. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,466,664.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:PGR opened at $247.03 on Monday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

