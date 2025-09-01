Metavasi Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,500 Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. Duolingo comprises 2.3% of Metavasi Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duolingo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 41,959.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,950,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 746.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,547.68. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $833,432.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,178,511.36. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,508 shares of company stock valued at $30,993,721. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of DUOL opened at $297.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

