PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $614.60 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.35 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.93.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

