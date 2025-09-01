Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $221,000 in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in Netflix by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 13,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $60,167,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,208.25 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,231.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,118.55. The company has a market capitalization of $513.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 22,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.46, for a total transaction of $26,463,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,009.24. This represents a 98.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,629 shares of company stock worth $116,131,982 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

