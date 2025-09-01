Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1%

O stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.