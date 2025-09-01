McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc lowered its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,930 shares of company stock valued at $44,112,466. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MCK opened at $686.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $702.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $688.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.10.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.