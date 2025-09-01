First Manhattan CO. LLC. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

