Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

