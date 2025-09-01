Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Excelsior Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $92.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28.
About Excelsior Capital
