Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $92.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Excelsior Capital Limited manufactures and distributes electrical cables, connectors, and related components in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Investment Portfolio. It offers electrical cables under the XLPE, Hartland, and Aflex brands. The company also provides cords and cable assemblies for use in medical, technology, lighting and entertainment, and original manufacture equipment markets; and underground couplers and receptacle products for mining and construction industries.

