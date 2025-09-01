State of Wyoming Buys 1,631 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7,766.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,986,992.02. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,088 shares of company stock valued at $39,281,601. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $255.95 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.95 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.