GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,940 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $375.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

