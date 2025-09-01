Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 157,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $318.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $521.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $320.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.38 and its 200-day moving average is $291.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

