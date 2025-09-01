FJ Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $567.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.89 and a 200 day moving average of $559.90. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

View Our Latest Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.