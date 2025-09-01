FJ Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 229.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the first quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 479.2% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 224,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 940,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $329,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $351.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $645.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.23 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.36.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock worth $25,213,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

