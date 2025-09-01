GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 205,299 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 329.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,299 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Arista Networks by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $136.46 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,353.76. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $3,191,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,680.09. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839,614 shares of company stock worth $724,163,153 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

