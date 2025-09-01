Contrasting PAGEGROUP (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) and Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

PAGEGROUP (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) and Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAGEGROUP and Equifax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAGEGROUP $2.22 billion 0.56 $36.35 million N/A N/A Equifax $5.68 billion 5.36 $604.10 million $5.11 48.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Equifax has higher revenue and earnings than PAGEGROUP.

96.2% of Equifax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Equifax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PAGEGROUP and Equifax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAGEGROUP N/A N/A N/A Equifax 10.95% 18.89% 7.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PAGEGROUP and Equifax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAGEGROUP 0 2 0 1 2.67 Equifax 0 6 12 1 2.74

Equifax has a consensus target price of $283.53, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Equifax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equifax is more favorable than PAGEGROUP.

Risk and Volatility

PAGEGROUP has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equifax has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equifax beats PAGEGROUP on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAGEGROUP

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand. The company also provides recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees, temporary, or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship. The USIS segment provides consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting services; mortgage services; financial marketing services; identity management services; and credit monitoring products. The International segment offers information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and other services to support debt collections and recovery management. The company serves customers in financial services, mortgage, retail, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as government agencies. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

