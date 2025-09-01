1248 Management LLC Has $972,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

1248 Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 232,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $120.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

