Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) & AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Head-To-Head Review

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) and AECOM (NYSE:ACM) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of AECOM shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AECOM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Infrastructure and AECOM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Infrastructure $2.12 billion 4.00 $257.46 million $9.20 30.28 AECOM $16.11 billion 1.03 $402.27 million $4.59 27.23

AECOM has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Infrastructure. AECOM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Infrastructure has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AECOM has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Infrastructure and AECOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Infrastructure 13.33% 27.93% 11.18% AECOM 3.82% 27.87% 5.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sterling Infrastructure and AECOM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00 AECOM 0 0 9 0 3.00

Sterling Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $355.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.45%. AECOM has a consensus price target of $128.44, suggesting a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Sterling Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sterling Infrastructure is more favorable than AECOM.

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats AECOM on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Infrastructure



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors. The Transportation Solutions segment is involved in the development of infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads. The Building Solutions segment provides residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work for developers and general contractors, as well as provides plumbing services for residential builds. The company was formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2022. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About AECOM



AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients. It is also involved in the investment and development of real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

