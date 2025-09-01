LendingClub (NYSE:LC) versus Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) and Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LendingClub and Intrum AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 3 6 0 2.67 Intrum AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 0.00

LendingClub presently has a consensus target price of $16.57, suggesting a potential downside of 3.60%. Given LendingClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Intrum AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub 8.36% 5.66% 0.72% Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LendingClub and Intrum AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LendingClub and Intrum AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $787.01 million 2.51 $51.33 million $0.64 26.86 Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $12.65 0.40

LendingClub has higher revenue and earnings than Intrum AB (publ). Intrum AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingClub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LendingClub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LendingClub beats Intrum AB (publ) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans. In addition, it operates an online lending marketplace platform. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intrum AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services. It also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; e-commerce services comprising credit management, payment solutions, and collection services; accounts receivables services that include invoice, payment booking, monitoring of due dates, reminder, and collection services; and financing and portfolio investment services. Intrum AB (publ) was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.