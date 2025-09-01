Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $183.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $183.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average is $173.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

