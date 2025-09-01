Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,865 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,955,957.60. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $355,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,587.74. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,743 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $67.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%.Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

