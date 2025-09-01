Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 510 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $264.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

