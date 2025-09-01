Ameriflex Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,154,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,766,000 after acquiring an additional 103,489 shares during the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,642,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $648.32 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $652.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $633.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.