Ameriflex Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,154,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,766,000 after acquiring an additional 103,489 shares during the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,642,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV opened at $648.32 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $652.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $633.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.08.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
